National Guard Deployed to Protect Los Angeles Fire Zones from Looting

Los Angeles called in elements of the California National Guard on Thursday as out-of-control wildfires continue to wreak havoc through the metro area.

Its troops are tasked with preventing looting and possible civil unrest as well as helping emergency responders execute their work.

As Breitbart News reported, the wildfires laying waste to vast areas of Los Angeles have now claimed 10 lives and devoured nearly 10,000 structures, with five fires still burning Friday as dry desert winds continued fanning the flames.

One estimate of the damage and economic loss already caused by the catastrophic fires stands at $135-$150 billion.

No riots have been reported so far but there have been scenes of looters trying to take advantage of the increasingly fragile urban environment.

“To those who would seek to take advantage of evacuated communities, let me be clear: looting will not be tolerated,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement Thursday as he announced the 400-strong National Guard deployment.

The troops take the number of official personnel on the ground responding to the disaster to 8,000.

UPI reports at least 20 looters have already been arrested., Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed at his press conference.

“You will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he warned, advising the public against exploiting the situation for personal gain.

Kathryn Barger, chair of LA County’s Board of Supervisors, likewise condemned the spike in burglaries.

“Shame on those who are preying on our residents during this time of crisis,” she said.