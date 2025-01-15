J.K. Rowling Compares Fellow Author Neil Gaiman to Harvey Weinstein After Sexual Assault Allegations

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling compared Sandman author Neil Gaiman to disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein after multiple women accused him of sexual assault.

“The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who’d never met, yet – as with Weinstein – tell remarkably similar stories,” Rowling wrote in a Monday X post.

Rowling made her remarks after the publication of a New York Magazine cover story, in which nine women accused Gaiman of various types of sexual misconduct.

As Breitbart News reported, four of the accusers detailed their alleged experiences with the author, whom they say sexually assaulted them, forced them to call him “Master,” and in one instance, allegedly ordered a woman to “lick [her] own shit.”

The allegations were first reported in July on a podcast by Tortoise Media, but at the time, the women had shielded their identities by using either only their first names or pseudonyms while making their claims.

One of the accusers, Scarlett Pavlovich, told New York Magazine that Gaiman sexually assaulted her the first day she met him, when she went to work for him babysitting his five-year-old child.

Pavlovich, who continued seeing the author, claimed Gaiman had ordered her to call him “Master,” and that in return, he called her “Slave.” She added that sexual encounters were not hygienic, alleging Gaiman tried to use butter as lubricant in order to have anal sex with her.

“I had to lick my own shit,” Pavlovich added.

A representative for Gaiman told Tortoise Media that such activities were consensual and nothing more than lawful BDSM (Bondage and Discipline, Dominance and Submission, Sadism and Masochism) between consenting adults.

The author’s other accusers had similar BDSM-related accounts of their experiences.

“Sexual degradation, bondage, domination, sadism and masochism may not be to everyone’s taste, but between consenting adults, BDSM is lawful,” Gaiman’s representative said.

The women, meanwhile — who had reportedly received payouts after signing NDAs — claim they did not consent to certain BDSM activities, despite having played along with Gaiman.

