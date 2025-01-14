‘The Sandman’ Author Neil Gaiman Accused of Sexual Assault by Multiple Women

The Sandman author Neil Gaiman has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, who claim he sexually assaulted them, forced them to call him “Master,” and in one instance, ordered a woman to “lick [her] own shit.” A representative for the author said such acts were merely BDSM between consenting adults.

In a New York Magazine cover story, titled, “There Is No Safe Word,” reporter Lila Shapiro talked with several women who spoke on the record about their alleged experiences with Gaiman.

While Gaiman had been accused of sexual assault by multiple women in July, this is the first time the women have come forward while forgoing using only their first names or pseudonyms in an effort to shield their identities.

One accusser, Scarlett Pavlovich, said she was 22-years-old when she began babysitting Gaiman’s five-year-old child.

She claims the author offered her a bath in a claw-foot tub in his garden on the first day she met him, and that he joined her in the bathtub naked, and subsequently asked her to sit on his lap, at which point he sexually assaulted her.

“He put his fingers straight into my ass and tried to put his penis in my ass. And I said, ‘No, no,'” Pavlovich told New York Magazine. “Then he tried to rub his penis between my breasts, and I said ‘no’ as well. Then he asked if he could come on my face, and I said ‘no’ but he did anyway.”

Pavlovich went on to claim that Gaiman instructed her to call him “Master” in order for him to come, and that he told her, “Be a good girl. You’re a good little girl.” She also alleged that the author called her “Slave.”

Gaiman’s accuser, who continued seeing him, also claimed that he tried using butter as lubricant in order to have anal sex with her. When it was over, he ordered her to “clean him up,” and when she argued that certain practices were not hygienic, Gaiman replied, “Are you defying your master?” Pavlovich claims.

“I had to lick my own shit,” she added.

At another point, Gaiman had sex with Pavlovich at a hotel in Auckland while his young son was in the room, the woman alleges.

New York Magazine reports that at some point during their encounters, Pavlovich had nonetheless reassured Gaiman their activities were consensual. She also reportedly signed an NDA and was eventually paid a total of $9,200.

A second accuser, Caroline — who reportedly worked as a caretaker and babysitter on the author’s property in Woodstock, New York — also signed an NDA following her encounters with Gaiman.

Caroline claims that one time, after she fell asleep in Gaiman’s bed while reading his son stories, he “got into bed with his son in the middle, then reached across the child to grab Caroline’s hand and put it on his penis,” New York Magazine reports.

“He didn’t have boundaries,” she told the magazine. “I remember thinking that there was something really wrong with him.”

Four years into their relations together, Caroline says Gaiman’s business manager offered her $5,000 to sign an NDA and move off his property. She responded by asking for $300,000 instead, and the author reportedly agreed.

“Caroline initiated the sexual encounters,” Gaiman’s representatives told New York Magazine, adding that he did not engage “in an sexual activity with her in the presence of his son.”

A third accuser, Kendra Stout, claimed she first met Gaiman at a book signing in Florida when she was 18-years-old, and that the two got involved in a physical relationship three years after that.

In 2007, Stout ended up filing a police report claiming the author had raped her after she repeatedly told him “No” due to having a urinary tract infection (UTI) at the time, New York Magazine reports.

A fourth accuser, Katherine Kendall, says she first met Gaiman in 2012 when she was 22-years-old. Kendall alleges he tried to assault her in his tour bus after she refused to have sex with him. Three years after that, the author reportedly gave her $60,000 to go towards therapy.

Representatives for Gaiman, who denies the allegations, claiming they were consensual, told Tortoise Media — which first reported the story in July — that these acts were nothing more than lawful BDSM (Bondage and Discipline, Dominance and Submission, Sadism and Masochism).

“Sexual degradation, bondage, domination, sadism and masochism may not be to everyone’s taste, but between consenting adults, BDSM is lawful,” the Gaiman representative said.

The women, meanwhile, reportedly claim that they did not consent to certain BDSM activities — despite having played along with Gaiman.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.