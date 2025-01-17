Watch: Bill Maher Calls Out Liberals Defending Democrats Who ‘Made a Lot of Errors’ Before Los Angeles Wildfires

Comedian and HBO late-night host Bill Maher tore into his fellow liberals this week for defending politicians and demanding people not criticize them in the wake of the horrific wildfires that ransacked Los Angeles last week.

Speaking with TMZ, Bill Maher said that liberals should be willing to call out failures of the local government instead of hiding behind excuses like climate change, even though he agreed it played a role in the destruction.

“I’m with the people who want to hold politicians accountable. ‘We shouldn’t talk about it now.’ It’s so funny to hear that coming out of the mouths of liberals, because they hate it when conservatives say that after a gun tragedy, which is what conservatives always say after a mass shooting. ‘This is not the time to politicize it.’ And then it never is,” he said.

“It is absolutely the time to talk about it. This is what my editorial Friday night on the show. Was it always going to be bad? Of course. Their arguments are not wrong. We built a city in a terrible place to build a city. Global warming absolutely does make hot stuff and weather worse. Winds were ridiculous. I get all that. And they also made a lot of errors,” he added.

Maher also said that if Democrats wanted to hold former President George W. Bush accountable for Hurricane Katrina, then they should hold leaders like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass accountable for the wildfires.

“If you held Bush accountable for Katrina and thought Rudy Giuliani was an idiot for putting the command center in the World Trade Center … Well, then you have to have some intellectual honesty in criticizing your team when they don’t do it right. I think we we should demand better,” he said.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Bass had been visiting Ghana in Africa at the time of the wildfires, despite having over 24 hours’ notice ahead of what experts predicted would be the worst windstorm to hit Los Angeles since 2011. According to the Los Angeles Times, the mayor was enjoying a cocktail party at the U.S. Embassy when the fires broke out.

“Bass was in the West African nation as part of a Biden administration delegation to the inauguration of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, which she had attended earlier in the day. She traveled abroad on Jan. 4 as the National Weather Service intensified warnings about a coming windstorm and arrived back in Los Angeles at around 11 a.m. on Jan. 8, more than 24 hours after the fires ignited,” noted the Times.

Other comedians, like Bill Burr and Jon Stewart, have differed from Maher by saying that people should not be calling out politicians at this time.

“This was definitely mismanaged.’ Mismanaged, like, some fucking idiot on the internet knows how to manage the worst fire in L.A., sitting there in his underwear… [saying in an exaggerated voice] You know what? Looking at the footage on the internet, I have determined that this here was mismanaged,” said Burr.

