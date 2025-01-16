Bill Burr Lashes Out at ‘Fu**ing Idiots’ Who Say the L.A. Wildfires Were ‘Mismanaged’

Actor-comedian Bill Burr scolded “fucking idiots” who deem city officials and the Los Angeles Fire Department failed to act responsibly to the ongoing wildfires in the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and elsewhere across the fire-ravaged city.

His contempt came despite an almost universal stance that at this point the local and state officials let down their citizens in their hours of need, as Breitbart News reported.

Burr sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night to vent against those who argue helicopters should have been utilized earlier in the fight against the flames.

He exclaimed “everybody did a great job” on the ground and he mocked people who say the natural disaster was “mismanaged.” Burr began his admonition of critics at the top of his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance:

Like most people I had to [evacuate], I got lucky. The winds moved. But the fire was coming and all that stuff, so I feel lucky. And I think everybody did a great job — unlike the internet, you know?” Oh my god, all these fire experts. ‘Why don’t you just fly a helicopter into the ocean?’ I don’t know, because it was 100-knot winds? You want to do that? You want to do that at night, you f—king lunatic? This was definitely mismanaged.’ Mismanaged, like, some fucking idiot on the internet knows how to manage the worst fire in L.A., sitting there in his underwear… [saying in an exaggerated voice] You know what? Looking at the footage on the internet, I have determined that this here was mismanaged.

The comedian, who revealed his family “piled into the SUV like everybody else” to evacuate, applauded first responders who “were out there clearing the trees, getting the wires back up and everything.”

Burr then “conspiracy theorists” who have shared varying ideas for who started the fires in his crosshairs.

Watch: Bill Burr Slams Online Commentary on the L.A. Fires

“I love how all the chatter out there is about bands of illegal immigrants and homeless people lighting fires — they light fires every day, they’re living outside.

“They’re fucking cold, and this theory that some homeless guy without a car went from Altadena all the way to the Pacific Palisades — what, did he have a hang glider?” Burr added.