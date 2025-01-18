R&B Singer The Weeknd Pledges $1 Million to Los Angeles Fire Relief

R&B singer The Weeknd has pledged $1 million towards relief efforts for the devastating Los Angeles wildfires after canceling his upcoming Pasadena concert “out of respect for the ongoing crisis.”

The Canadian pop star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, committed the million dollar sum to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Foundation, GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund, and the LA Regional Food Bank, according to a press release.

Tesfaye, who purchased a massive Bel-Air mansion in one of the priciest Los Angeles home sales of 2021, made the donation in partnership with World Food Program USA and his own XO Humanitarian Fund.

The 34-year-old recording artist had already moved to cancel his January 25 album release concert at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl “out of respect for the ongoing crisis,” reflecting his “commitment to prioritizing the well-being of those affected by these tragic events,” the press release stated.

His new album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” will instead debut on January 31.

“This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time. In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st,” Tesfaye wrote on social media, according to People. “My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.”

Several other celebrities have donated large sums, including $2.5 million from “Cowboy Carter” singer Beyoncé and $1 million from actor Leonardo DiCaprio in partnership with his Re:wild organization, the outlet reported.

A star-studded benefit concert, FireAid, will take place on January 30, with acts including Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, P!nk, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews, John Mayer, Joni Mitchell, and more.

At least 27 people are dead and 31 people have been reported missing in connection with the fires, which sparked in the Pacific Palisades on January 7, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The Palisades and Eaton fires — along with multiple smaller blazes — have burned through approximately 38,600 acres in Los Angeles County, and firefighters are still struggling to contain them after battling them for more than ten days.

The Palisades Fire is now 43 percent contained at 23,700 acres, while the Eaton Fire is 73 percent contained at 14,100 acres, the outlet reported on Saturday afternoon.