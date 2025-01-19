Actor, CNN Show Host Michael Ian Black Wants to ‘Fu**ing Impeach’ Trump Before He’s Sworn In

Well, that didn’t take long.

Donald Trump has yet to take the oath of office at his second inauguration and Hollywood celebrities are already clamoring to run him out of office.

Trump surprised fans and foes alike over the weekend when he announced the release of $TRUMP, his very own cryptocurrency. The meme coin’s value is already surging as a feverish flood of buying sent its market capitalization through the roof on Saturday to several billion dollars.

That’s good news right? Not if you ask left-wing comedian Michael Ian Black.

“Fucking impeach him,” Black wrote in a Bluesky screed.

If you didn’t already know, Black wasn’t rooting for Trump during the 2024 presidential election. In fact, he was among the few people who thought Kamala Harris “kick Trump’s withered old ass” during their one and only debate.

Black, a co-captain on the CNN quiz show Have I Got News for You, was last seen on these pages embarrassing himself on the aforementioned CNN program for making false claims about a diplomatic success story Trump explained during the aforementioned debate.

Black spent Trump’s first term in office obsessing over nearly ever thing the president-elect did or said. He wrote an anti-Trump children’s book and even advised reporters tell Trump to “fuck off.” Black is already reeling again, so we can probably expect more of the same sad shrieks.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson