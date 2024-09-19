Nolte: CNN Panelist Lies About Donald Trump, Apologizes, Deletes Apology

CNN panelist and former comedian Michael Ian Black told a lie about former President Donald Trump on CNN. After he got caught, Black apologized. Then, he deleted the apology.

You all remember the corporate media’s Abdul Hoax, or maybe you don’t because these days the media hoaxes come by way of firehose.

Anyway, during the presidential debate, Trump relayed a threat he made as president to a Taliban leader named Abdul:

I got involved. And Abdul is the head of the Taliban. He is still the head of the Taliban. And I told Abdul, “Don’t do it anymore. You do it anymore, you’re going to have problems.” And he said, “Why do you send me a picture of my house?” I said, “You’re going to have to figure that out, Abdul.” And for 18 months we had nobody killed.

It was from here that the media launched countless reports accusing Trump of racism. The hoax claims Trump couldn’t remember the Taliban leader’s name, so, like the Klansman he is, he inserted the common Arab name “Abdul” in the same way President Joe Biden is known to call every black man he meets George Jefferson.

Except, per no less than ABC News, “Trump spoke to Abdul Ghani Baradar, who serves as the group’s chief negotiator and also goes by Mullah Baradar, according to the militant group’s spokesperson, who said the call lasted 35 minutes.”

So, what do you know, a few minutes with the Google Machine reveals the dude’s name really is Abdul. But our media don’t use Google because that feels too much like journalism.

So, on Saturday, CNNLOL launched a left-wing comedy show called Have I Got News for You, which I’m sure will light up the ratings and change pop culture forever because if there’s anything America is lacking, it’s left-wing comedy shows.

To set the proper tone of what’s to come, the debut episode of Have I Got News for You spread the Abdul Hoax, courtesy of Black.

“He’s such a hack,” said Black, “like, he picked the most obvious name to make up as the head of the Taliban. Abdul.”

CNN was so proud of Black spreading this lie that the moment was highlighted on its website.

Later in the week, via Xwitter and using the ABC story linked above, someone informed Black that he’d gotten it wrong. To everyone’s surprise, Black admitted he was wrong and apologized. Then, to no one’s surprise, he deleted his admission and apology:

CNN can’t have its people retracting misinformation. That’s too much like journalism.

