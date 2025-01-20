Watch: Carrie Underwood Sings ‘America the Beautiful’ a Cappella at Trump’s Inauguration After Audio Issue

Country music mega star Carrie Underwood was set to sing “America the Beautiful” at the second inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Monday and mere moments before she was ready to sing, an audio soundtrack issue nearly derailed everything. That is, until the American Idol star belted the song out a cappella.

Underwood’s decision to sing “America the Beautiful” a capella following a few moments of tension in the Capitol Rotunda packed with dignitaries, lawmakers, and celebrities as it became evident that there was a major technical issue with her background music.

The Grammy-winner smiled, took a deep breath, and said “If you know the words, help me out here.”

It all looked and sounded like that’s how Underwood planned it to go, as the crowd did indeed know the words and joined in as she sang a flawless rendition of an American classic.

Cameras panned as many in the audience congratulated Underwood. Biden was seen saying “great job.” Underwood also shook hands with President Trump and vice president JD Vance.