Dem Congressman Khanna Says Disney CEO Bob Iger Is Considering L.A. Mayor Run as Bass Resignation Calls Heat Up

Far-left Democrat California Congressman Ro Khanna is abandoning Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and is now encouraging Disney chief Bob Iger to replace Bass as mayor of L.A. Khanna also seemed to take a thinly veiled shot at sitting California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom by saying he wants “new leadership” across the state.

Khanna jumped to his endorsement of Eiger in an interview with And The Issue Is host Elex Michaelson, where he offered the endorsement without solicitation.

“Here’s what I will say who should be running for LA mayor is Bob Iger,” Khanna said. “He’s someone I know very well. He’s the leader of Disney, he’s a remarkable person,. He had thought about running for president that’s why I thought of it. And we need a new leadership in the state of California and in these cities.”

“Bob Iger would be phenomenal,” Khanna continued to gush. “It’s going to be a huge rebuild in Los Angeles and I’m hopeful that he will do it. I don’t know if he will but I’m hopeful he will.”

“Karen Bass is the mayor, she is running for reelection,” Michaelson pointed out.

“I supported her the first time,” Khanna admitted, but added, “I would rather see Bob Iger right now It’s a moment of Crisis. I think Iger has the business leadership, the ability to do something new to help redevelop.”

There is another reason, too. Khanna went on to say, “We got to get that city — as you know — ready for the Olympics in 2028.”

“Now I don’t know if he’ll do it,” Khanna said before insisting he has already talked to Iger about the idea. “I said he should,” he told Michaelson.

Khanna concluded his endorsement saying, “He wanted to run for president, for a number of reasons I think he didn’t, but I want new leadership across the state in California. But we certainly need Dynamic leadership uh in Los Angeles.”

“I I’d support Iger over almost anyone,” Khanna concluded.

