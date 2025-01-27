CBS’ ‘Elsbeth’ Star Wendell Pierce: ‘Mass Deportation of Illegal Immigrants a Racist Purge’

CBS’ Elsbeth star Wendell Pierce jumped to his X account to attack Donald Trump for fulfilling his pledge to begin deporting criminal illegal aliens and called Trump’s policy a “racist purge” of the black and Latino community and called Trump’s supporters “white supremicist [sic] and neo Nazis.”

Pierce, who constantly posts far-left screeds on social media, attacked Trump for doing exactly what he promised to do once elected.

“The mass deportation of illegal immigrants is a racist purge of the Latino and Black communities. Notice no raids of the Russian community in Brighton Beach or the Irish community of Boston, where known undocumented immigrants regularly live. No European immigrant communities raided,” the Suits star said.

Pierce then insisted that both Obama and Biden deported more illegal aliens than Trump has and claimed that those presidents “enforced our immigration laws better than President Trump,” despite the fact that more illegals poured through the wide-open southern border during Obama and Biden’s years than during Trump’s first term.

Of course, Pierce doesn’t mention that the reason Biden was able to deport more is because he allowed many millions more to pour across the border than did Trump. The truth is, Biden had far more illegals available to deport. Further, Biden was able to use Trump’s Title 42 expulsion rules for much longer than Trump to prevent certain illegals from staying here.

Pierce then went on to scoff, “These raids are performative to capture the attention of his base.”

The actor next accused Trump’s voters of being inveterate racists.

“But we must remember his base is supported by white supremicist [sic] and neo Nazis. They marched in triumph in DC this weekend. The executive orders to dismantle the civil rights protections in government is to satisfy that part of his base. Ending OSDBU (offices of small disadvantaged business utilization) in all government departments ends decades of discrimination protections,” the Suits cast member railed.

Pierce continued into a longer spittle-specked rage and accused Trump of trying to eliminate “racial equality” and to cancel the 1965 Voting Rights bill, among other wild-eyed accusations.

This is an organized effort to eliminate all progress made in racial equality and centuries of progress. The birthright citizenship in the 14th amendment ensured newly freed slaves their rights as citizens in 1865. Now Trump wants to eliminate that. This is an organized effort to destroy the 1965 Voting Rights bill. They have already eliminated section 4 that protected us from poll taxes and other tricks of voter suppression. Now they’re eliminating efforts to include minority contracts in government. A business partner of mine lost his contract with the stroke of a pen this week. President Trump has halted ALL civil rights discrimination investigations in the department of justice. The police reform has been stopped as law enforcement has been given blanket immunity. Ironic as those criminals who attacked police on January 6 were pardoned. Political violence is now normalized.

Pierce closed by making a thinly veiled call to organized violence against Donald Trump and the federal government.

There are those who do not have our best interest at heart. The Black community has now been called to exercise its right of self determination and protection. From the beginning of this country there is an effort to marginalize and obstruct our participation in the American aesthetic. This is a call to action to protect our rights and practice radical self care. There is blood on that ballot box. Many have died to guarantee our rights. We must fight as President Trump destroys them.

Pierce frequently goes off on fact-free rants accusing white people of being irredeemably racist and, like many in Hollywood who dutifully toe the leftist line, has repeatedly targeted Donald Trump and Republicans to accuse them of being “racists.”

