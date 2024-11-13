‘Elsbeth’ Star Wendell Pierce: ‘Pete Hegseth Is the Epitome of White Privilege’

Hollywood actor Wendell Pierce— known for his roles in The Wire, Suits, and Amazon’s Jack Ryan — is entirely underwhelmed at President-elect Donald Trump nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as the new Secretary of Defense.

The Elsbeth star took to social media site X – once known as Twitter – to voice his anger and accuse the incoming president of behavior “That is UNAMERICAN” in the posting.

See for yourself what he wrote below:

As Breitbart News reported, Trump announced his nomination of Hegseth on Tuesday, touting his career accomplishments, including his military service and his advocacy for veterans.

“Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down. Pete is a graduate of Princeton University, and has a Graduate Degree from Harvard University,” said Trump.

“He is an Army Combat Veteran who did tours in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan. For his actions on the battlefield, he was decorated with two Bronze Stars, as well as a Combat Infantryman’s Badge.”

Trump also touted Hegseth’s advocacy for veterans and their treatment at the hands of government bureaucracy.

Pierce is far from alone in Hollywood in expressing his abject horror that Trump is returning to the White House next year.

As Breitbart News reported, a number of Hollywood stars experienced emotional meltdowns, including Jimmy Kimmel who nearly burst into tears on his ABC show, as they realised the Democrats were hopelessly outclassed in the 2024 race