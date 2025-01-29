Delicate Celebrities Offered ‘Cancel Culture’ Insurance to Combat Public Fallout

Celebrities with delicate sensibilities have been offered insurance by a public relations company to help them cope if they experience “cancel culture” for the first time.

Stars of stage and screen can now pay for a policy with 24/7 emergency hotline, security advice and dedicated crisis PR support if they find themselves at the centre of a national or global scandal, the Financial Times reports.

The new direct help service announcement comes less than 24-hours after Selena Gomez deleted a video of herself crying over President Donald Trump’s ICE deportations that sparked a social media pile-on for the Disney star, as Breitbart News reported.

Borkowski, a UK-based PR firm, is backing a policy called “Preempt,” according to the Financial Times report.

The firm partnered with an underwriting agency to design the coverage, which aims to fill gaps in traditional corporate policies. The policy offers personalized support to individuals facing public backlash.

The landmark policy, which is also being offered to businesses, is underwritten by Samphire Risk, a Lloyd’s of London backed independent agency that specialises in products for high-value clients.

Those included face danger of extortion, kidnap, hostage-crises, terrorism and travel to dangerous countries.

The Preempt policy provides a 24/7 hotline and 60 days of crisis communication services.