Ryan Whyte Maloney, ‘The Voice’ Contestant, Dies at 44

Ryan Whyte Maloney, a former contestant on The Voice, was found dead in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. He was 44.

The Clark County coroner confirmed Ryan’s death was a suicide, with TMZ reporting the official cause as a gunshot wound to the head.

In the hours before his passing, Ryan posted a video on his Instagram Stories from what seemed to be a bar.

“Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking,” he declared in the video shared before his death.

The singer, who was born in Traverse City, Michigan, rose to stardom after appearing on Season 6 of The Voice back in 2014.

His rendition of Journey’s hit song Lights during the blind auditions won him a place on Blake Shelton’s team.

The Mirror US reports since competing on The Voice he continued his music career.

In addition to pursuing singing, and songwriting for other artists, he was also focused on his career as a studio musician/engineer/producer.

Ryan released a single on country radio called Don’t Put Me in a Box in January 2023, which was followed-up by Love with Nowhere to Go, Sleepwalk and Toast To Tonight.

Last year the outlet reports he was regular performer at the opening of Blake’s venue Ole Red. Over the course of his career, Ryan has shared stages with Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, Rascal Flatts, Shakira, Usher, Ed Sheeran, and more.