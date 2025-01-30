Roseanne Barr: Hollywood Should Get ‘Back in Touch’ with Americans After Making Itself Irrelevant With Woke Politics

Actress and comedienne Roseanne Barr called on Hollywood to get “back in touch” with Americans after making itself irrelevant with woke politics.

Speaking with Variety, Roseanne said Hollywood should work with President Trump in order to get back to business and start making money.

“Hollywood has made itself irrelevant to the American people,” she said. “If they want to survive, they should work with the new president. American people elected him in an overwhelming victory. They should get back in touch with [them] and make some money, which I don’t know if they do or not ’cause they’ve proven to be ideologues rather than [business people].”

“What shocks me is the fact that they prefer to lose money and then explain that to the shareholders who apparently have no problem with that,” she added.

Roseanne, who was fired from the hit reboot of her show by ABC after referring to former Obama aide Valarie Jarrett as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes,” said that the Trump family regards her as a “loose cannon.”

“The Trump administration regards me as a loose cannon, which I am,” she told Variety. “I’m not a party line person for anyone or anything except myself. The Trump staff or whoever runs it, they’re a little afraid of me. I am a loudmouth comedian, so I understand it. But it really hurt my feelings. But what are you gonna do?”

Despite her past cancelation, Barr said she will be making a television comeback.

“It’s silly and out there,” Barr told Variety. “[It will contain] very offensive ideas and a lot of swearing. I live with my daughter and her husband and their six children on a farm. And they have goats running through their house and stuff. It’s based on my life as a farmer in Hawaii. They save America with guns, the Bible, petty crime and alcoholism. It’s kind of like the Coen brothers thing.”

“If Hollywood doesn’t buy it, then I’m just gonna make it myself. Does anybody in [Hollywood] like America or the people who watch TV? Because the people who watch TV would really like to see a show where working-class people win against the enemies of America,” she added.