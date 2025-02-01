DJ Akademiks Banned from Twitch After Owning Up to Sexual Remarks Made to a 15-Year-Old Boy

Podcaster and popular streamer DJ Akademiks has been banned from the livestreaming service Twitch after owning up to making sexual remarks to a 15-year-old.

DJ Akademiks, 35, faced grooming allegations over the weekend after audio from a recent livestream was circulated on social media, raising eyebrows among many who listened.

On the livestream, DJ Akademiks, also known simply as “Ak,” can be heard speaking with 15-year-old streamer NourGXD, known as “Nour,” about another popular streamer, 21-year-old PlaqueBoyMax, also known as “Max.”

“If Max said he wanted to try fucking a dude, would you let him fuck you?” DJ Akademiks said to the 15-year-old, who replied, “No.”

DJ Akademiks pressed the teen further, asking, “Why not?” before adding, “Suppose he’s like, ‘Yo, bro, listen, you always wanted me to be next to you, now I could be inside if you.”

“Yo, I’m not gay,” the 15-year-old responded.

At that point, another man — whose identity remains unclear — chimed in, asking the underage teen if he would become sexually engaged with Max’s sister, to which Nour replied, “No, because I’m 15.”

“What that mean?” the man asked, to which the 15-year-old replied, “She’s above 18,” adding, “It would be grooming.”

The man pressed further, asking, “It would be what?” to which Nour reiterated his remark by simply stating, “Grooming.”

At that point, one of the men can be heard saying, “Yo, Nour, what’s your address? I’m gonna send some strippers over there,” to which the 15-year-old boy replied by warning him to “slow down,” adding, “I’m 15, I hope you know that, bro.”

After that, Max (PlaqueBoyMax) went onto his own livestream to warn his young fans about people who try to have conversations like that, resulting in DJ Akademiks having a public meltdown, in which he exclaimed, “I ain’t gonna lie to you, this turns me so off, I swear to God!”

DJ Akademiks went on to shout expletives and suggest that he would no longer support PlaqueBoyMax’s livestream.

“I promise you, no more Max clips!” DJ Akademiks exclaimed.

After receiving more backlash for the way he responded to the matter, DJ Akademiks issued follow-up remarks, in which he owned up to the misconduct, stating, “I am wrong. I will be better,” but also warned the public that he cannot be canceled.

“I get it, y’all are upset. ‘How do we cancel Ak?’ I’m still the biggest,” DJ Akademiks said. “You can’t cancel what you didn’t build.”

“I ain’t gonna lie, I’ve done a lot of bullshit up in this game,” the streamer continued. “Trust me. I’ve got mine off. This issue aside, which, again, I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment.”

DJ Akademiks then appeared to try to downplay the incident with the 15-year-old boy by comparing the conversation to times when he “teased” his younger cousin about getting a girlfriend.

“I used to tease my cousin, even when he was underage, like, ‘Yo, you ain’t got a girl?’ But that’s not an explanation, and I understand that,” the streamer said.

“Hopefully people can learn from this whole little scandal with me, and I hope the streaming community and anybody who watches it and participates, I hope those people, whether you’re underage or not, we’re streamers who benefit from everybody viewing us, so I hope we all change and act accordingly,” he added.

“For me, obviously, I got to watch my speech. That’s clear,” DJ Akademiks conceded. “A very regretful moment happened — definitely a regrettable moment, and we’re going to use it as a teachable moment, because I don’t think I’ve came this far, built this platform, to be that irresponsible, right?”

DJ Akademiks went on to say, “I could throw out any type of excuses. Well, fuck all that. At the end of the day, first of all, I’m probably older than y’all anyway — so I’ll just take the responsibility. I should do better and will do better.”

