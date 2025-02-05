From Highlighting to Hiding: Netflix’s Trans Cartel Musical ‘Emilia Perez’ Oscar Campaign on Life Support

Netflix has dropped Karla Sofia Gascon, the star of “Emilia Perez,” from its high-profile Oscars campaign and distanced itself from the best actress nominee over her offensive social media posts, Hollywood trade outlets reported Tuesday.

Images of Gascon, who made history as the first openly transgender acting nominee in Academy Awards history, had adorned posters, billboards and advertisements for the musical film, which earned 13 Oscar nods — more than any other movie this year.

But that campaign has abruptly changed tack, after old social media posts were uncovered and widely shared last week in which Gascon called Islam “an infection” and “deeply disgusting.”

Gascon also denigrated or mocked wide-ranging subjects, including diversity efforts, China and George Floyd, the Black man whose 2020 killing by police spurred massive protests.

The Spanish star, 52, initially apologized in a statement issued via Netflix and deactivated her account on X, formerly Twitter, but soon reversed course by defending herself publicly.

She told CNN she is “not a racist” and will not withdraw from Oscar contention, and blamed “cancel culture” in an Instagram post.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety said streaming giant Netflix, which has invested heavily in hopes that “Emilia Perez” will provide its first ever best picture Oscar win, has now dropped Gascon from all campaign efforts.

A Netflix web page promoting the film “for your awards consideration” on Tuesday contained an image of Zoe Saldana, the movie’s best supporting actress nominee.

At a peak moment in Hollywood’s award season, Gascon will no longer attend events including Friday’s Critics Choice Awards gala as scheduled, trade magazines reported.

Contacted by AFP, Netflix declined to publicly comment.

“Emilia Perez” tells the story of a Mexican drug cartel boss who transitions to life as a woman and turns her back on crime.

It had previously received criticism for its depictions of Mexico and its drug war, its representation of trans issues, and its use of artificial intelligence to increase Gascon’s voice range in musical scenes.

But at least until now it had appeared to weather those storms, remaining a perceived frontrunner for multiple Academy Awards.

Controversy has not always prevented films from going on to enjoy success at the Oscars.

“Green Book,” a drama based on the real-life story of a Black musician and his white driver in the 1960s Deep South, was widely condemned for perpetuating “white savior” stereotypes.

A tweet surfaced during Oscars campaigning, in which one of the movie’s producers expressed support for false claims that Muslims were celebrating in New Jersey following the 9/11 terror attacks.

It went on to win best picture.