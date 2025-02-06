Whoopi Goldberg Warns Fans of ‘Phony’ AI Weight Loss Product She Didn’t Endorse

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC’s The View, is warning fans of a “phony” AI generated ad with her face on it for a weight loss product she has not endorsed.

The daytime host brought up the misuse of her image during Wednesday’s broadcast of The View where she warned of the abuse artificial intelligence can be used to commit.

Goldberg told fans of the fake ads that have been appearing on Instagram recently.

“I’m giving everybody a heads-up. There’s a phony weight-loss ad floating around online on Instagram that has me, AI-mouthed, saying all kinds of stuff,” she said during Wednesday’s program.

She went on to say she doesn’t “sell” anything unless she says, “Hey, it’s me, Whoopi,” first.

“They have me selling bad weight-loss drugs. Do not indulge in this, do not look at this, just get rid of it. I don’t know what it is, I had nothing to do with it, and I don’t want y’all thinking that this is coming for me. But, this stuff, I don’t know who these people are. That’s the problem with AI. You don’t know who made it, but I’m telling you it’s a lot of BS. Don’t fall for it!”

“I don’t know who these people are. That’s the problem with AI. You don’t know who made it. But I’m telling you, it’s a lot of BS; do not fall for it. And if you hear someone say, ‘Whoopi said…,’ you can say to them, ‘No! She just told me that is not correct,'” she said.

The View star did not mention the name of the weight loss system that is illicitly using her likeness.

The use of as AI applied to artists was one of the chief concerns the actors had during their 2023 strike. The Screen Actors Guild was seeking ways to regulate the use of AI to emulate actors faces and voices as well as to monetize such use for the benefit of the actors being cloned by computer technology.

