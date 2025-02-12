A cadre of protesters waved signs while shouting “free Palestine” and “boycott Disney” at the premiere for Captain America: Brave New World on Tuesday night.

The protests occurred outside of the world-famous El Capitan theater on Hollywood Blvd, with protesters shouting, “Disney, Disney, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

The protests lasted several hours.

As noted by Variety, the protests were fueled by the film’s inclusion of the Israeli superhero Ruth Bat-Seraph, aka Sabra, played by Shira Haas.

Protestors held signs that read “Sabra has got to go,” “Disney supports genocide,” “Boycott ‘Captain America’” and “Pray 4 Princess Jasmine.” They chanted phrases such as “Free, free, free Palestine” and “Disney, Disney you can’t hide.” The inclusion of Sabra, who was a Mossad agent in the comics, sparked controversy among Palestinian fans in 2022. Marvel soon released a statement assuring that it is taking a “new approach” to the character for “Brave New World.”

The protests come after Israel and Hamas negotiated a ceasefire, which included a gradual release of Israeli hostages. Speaking with Brett Baier on Sunday, President Trump said that the images of released Israelis looked like something out of the Holocaust.

“They literally look like the old pictures of Holocaust survivors. I don’t know how long we’re gonna take that,” he said.

The company Disney has been doubling its efforts to clean house of activist initiatives like Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) amid severe backlash from investors.

