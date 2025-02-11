Disney Drops Two DEI Programs as Investor Backlash Grows

The Walt Disney Company will be reportedly dropping two Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs due to pressure from investors.

According to the conglomerate’s latest SEC filing, Disney will be dropping its “Reimagine Tomorrow” program from its 2024 SEC 10-K report’s DEI section.

“The program was mentioned in the 2023 report, which defines the program as ‘the Company’s digital destination for amplifying underrepresented voices and features some of Disney’s DE&I commitments and actions,'” noted Fox Business.

As Breitbart News reported in 2022, the “Reimagine Tomorrow” summit garnered controversy for Disney when leaked video showed top-level employees openly discussing the company’s push to include more LGBTQ+ content in its ever-growing library.

“I love Disney’s content, I grew up watching all the classics,” said executive producer Latoya Raveneau in one video. “They have been a huge informative part of my life. But at the same time, I worked at small studios most of my career and I’ve heard things like they won’t let you show this in a Disney show, and I’m like okay.”

“So I was a little suss when I started. But then, my experience was bafflingly the opposite of what I had heard,” she continued. “In my little pocket of Proud Family TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming. Meredith Roberts and our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my not-at-all secret gay agenda.”

The “Reimagine Tomorrow” webpage still remains active and says the program aims to amplify “underrepresented voices and untold stories as well as championing the importance of accurate representation in media and entertainment.” It also goes on to list “racial and gender breakdowns of their content and workforce as of 2021 and boasts of their Business Employee Research Groups which represent employees from different ethnic backgrounds,” per Fox Business.

Stefan Padfield, director of the Free Enterprise Project for the National Center for Public Policy Research, told Fox News that Disney dropping “Reimagine Tomorrow” could be a significant turn away from the woke policies that have been hurting the company.

“Disney dropping [Reimagine Tomorrow] from their DEI section could mean they’re walking back their DEI investments, or it could signal they’re hiding them,” said Padfield. “Either they recognize that more litigation is coming, or it could be part of a vibe shift.”

