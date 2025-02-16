Comedian Bill Burr: Billionaires Should Be ‘Put Down Like Fu**ing Rabid Dogs’

Comedian Bill Burr, who is worth approximately $20 million in his own right, shocked his audience earlier this week by suggesting that billionaires should be “put down like fucking rabid dogs.”

In a curse-filled response to a fan who said she was a single mom struggling to make ends meet, despite having a full-time job, Burr went on the attack against “billionaires” for hoarding wealth.

The comedian said, “The amount of people struggling out there because of these fucking billionaires, and they got us all arguing liberal and conservative.”

“We gotta stop doing that. I’m so tired of hearing about people going to bed worried about what’s going to happen next week. There is so much fucking money in this country and there’s so much work being done,” he exclaimed.

Burr continued his unhinged, eat-the-rich rant, adding, “If you work a full fucking week at a job, you should be able to pay your fucking rent,’ he said. ‘You shouldn’t have to go out and get another fucking job and still be struggling.”

“It’s bad for the country because then the kids don’t see their parents and they’re not getting the upbringing they need,” he said.

Burr did not address the non-married status of the fan whose letter kicked off his tirade, nor did he note that married couples are far better off financially on average than single mothers.

Burr went on to blurt out that “billionaires” should be treated like animals.

“These fucking billionaires, they need to be put down, you know, like fucking rabid dogs. They’re like rabid with fucking greed, just going out and dividing everybody,” he bloviated.

Burr then accused Donald Trump of being a “racist” with his move to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

“Like, how the fuck does that help your wallet? It’s an empty gesture. And then it’s also like a racist gesture,” he screeched before calling supporters of the change racists.

“That’s the white guy saying ‘Fuck Mexicans’ without saying it,” he yelled. “Who has a fucking problem with Mexicans? What is the real problem?”

Then, after all this, after calling whites racists, after saying rich people should be killed, he closed saying, “This is just such an ugly fucking time.”

Burr is a long-time liberal who recently praised the job officials including L.A. Mayor Karen Bass are doing in response to the devastating wild fire that consumed so much of the city. He said anyone who would dare criticize the fire response is a “fucking idiot.” And ahead of the election last year, he said he hoped that Donald Trump would die before Election Day.

However, he has also blasted the left at times. In 2022, for instance, he blasted the left for it’s transgender obsession, and that same year broke with the left on abortion and pointed out that abortion necessarily means killing a baby. And after the 2024 election, he ridiculed the Democrats for putting Kamala Harris up against Donald Trump.

