Comedian Bill Burr Blasts the Left’s Trans Mania: ‘What Do You Mean Men Can Get Pregnant?’

Actor-comedian Bill Burr has ridiculed the left’s transgender fixation that has led to an increasingly contorted view of gender. In a recent episode of his podcast, Burr also blasted pro-life Republicans, calling them “fucking idiots.”

Bill Burr mocked the concept of men getting pregnant, which the left has advocated in its embrace of all things transgender.

“What do you mean men can get pregnant? What the fuck are they talking about?” Burr asked while conducting an online search of the subject during his podcast. “As a lefty, I don’t understand.”

He continued: “Well, you know what? It’s the extreme left. You know what I mean… A man cannot get pregnant. We’re not born with a womb over there. Unless, I will tell you this, in the future, that’s gonna happen.”

Earlier in the episode, Burr attacked pro-lifers in a long-winded rant.

“These fucking idiots on the right, Jesus Christ!” he said. “Who gives a shit if you think it’s the taking of a life?”

His diatribe continued: “How much harder does the world have to get? There’s seven billion of us! By all means, don’t bring anymore here. I understand. If you think it’s killing a baby, you know what I mean? I get it. How do you know that baby’s gonna be a good person? You ever think of that over there on the right?”

