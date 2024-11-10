‘Saturday Night Live’ Host Bill Burr, ‘Weekend Update’ Segment Skewer Democrats After Kamala’s Election Lost

The first “Saturday Night Live” since Donald Trump romped to election victory began with the necessary acknowledgement that Vice President Kamala Harris was no match for the man now headed for a return to the White House.

The episode, hosted by standup comic and actor Bill Burr, was the first all season that did not begin with former cast member Maya Rudolph, who played Harris in a five-week run culminating with an appearance last week of Harris herself that launched the show’s 50th season, AP reports.

Burr, hosting after fellow comedian Dave Chappelle hosted the last two post-presidential election episodes, did his own feint in his monologue, saying, “I don’t watch politics” before acknowledging the elephant in the studio, the Democrats’ almighty election defeat.

“Alright, let’s get to what you all want to talk about. Alright ladies, you’re 0-and-2 against this guy,” he said. “But you learn more from your losses than your wins. So let’s get into the game tape. Ladies, enough with the pantsuit. Okay, it’s not working. Stop trying to have respect for yourself.”

He suggested candidates that were a least a little more scantily clad, saying, “I know a lot of ugly women — feminists, I mean — don’t want to hear this message.”

Bill Burr confessed he was “so psyched that this stupid election is finally over. Everybody knew who they were going to vote for four years ago. Then they just dragged us through a year and a half of this stuff,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Weekend Update was similarly dismissive of the efforts by Kamala Harris with SNL hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che taking aim.

“On Tuesday, we learned that Democrats actually don’t know how to rig an election,” Jost opened, referencing Trump’s previous challenge to the 2020 election outcome.

“It’s like we’re living in a computer simulation, and whoever’s controlling Trump has a cheat code. He’s invincible. He’s like a character in Grand Theft Auto who throws a prostitute out of a car and drive straight to the White House.

“But don’t you guys worry if I know Democrats, they’re going to take a long look in the mirror, learn from their mistakes, and then run [Joe] Biden again in 2028.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jost went on to joke about octogenarian Biden’s advanced age and his widely criticized performance in his June debate against Trump, after which effectively he ended his reelection bid. “President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office next week, where Biden will finally finish a sentence he started at the debate,” Jost said.