Julianne Moore Reacts to Department of Defense Pulling Her Book ‘Freckleface Strawberry,’ DoD ‘Reviewing Its Current Policies’

Actress Julianne Moore has called the Department of Defense allegedly banning her book Freckleface Strawberry a surprising shock.

Moore wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend that her 2007 children’s book, which reportedly aims to help girls feel comfortable about their freckles – a problem she dealt with growing up – was inexplicably banned by the Department of Defense.

“It is a great shock for me to learn that my first book, Freckleface Strawberry, has been banned by the Trump Administration from schools run by the Department of Defense. Freckleface Strawberry is a semi-autobiographical story about a seven year old girl who dislikes her freckles but eventually learns to live with them when she realizes that she is different ‘just like everybody else.’ It is a book I wrote for my children and for other kids to remind them that we all struggle, but are united by our humanity and our community.”

“I am particularly stunned because I am a proud graduate of Frankfurt American High School a #DOD school that once operated in Frankfurt, Germany. I grew up with a father who is a Vietnam veteran and spent his career in the #USArmy. I could not be prouder of him and his service to our country,” she continued. “It is galling for me to realize that kids like me, growing up with a parent in the service and attending a [DoD] school will not have access to a book written by someone whose life experience is so similar to their own. And I can’t help but wonder what is so controversial about this picture book that cause it to be banned by the US Government. I am truly saddened and never thought I would see this in a country where freedom of speech and expression is a constitutional right.”

The official synopsis for the book on Amazon reads:

If you have freckles, you can try these things: 1) Make them go away. Unless scrubbing doesn’t work. 2) Cover them up. Unless your mom yells at you for using a marker. 3) Disappear. Um, where’d you go? Oh, there you are. There’s one other thing you can do: 4) LIVE WITH THEM! Because after all, the things that make you different also make you, YOU. From acclaimed actress Julianne Moore and award-winning illustrator LeUyen Pham comes a delightful story of a little girl who’s different … just like everybody else.

Reviews for the book on Amazon were overwhelmingly positive with a 4.5 rating overall. The six percent of one-star critiques focused mainly on how the book expressed its message and did not seem offended by any social or political agenda.

“I have a 7 year old, red haired daughter that is experiencing life like Freckleface Strawberry. There could not be a more perfect book to explain so many things in life to her. Thank you Julianne Moore! Please write more!” said one positive review.

“My daughter is only 5 and I started reading it to her and was immediately horrified by what I was saying out loud. She has never questioned the beauty of her freckles until reading this book. I started skipping through pages hoping it would redeem itself and it certainly did not. It basically just abruptly told her to accept her freckles, not that she should love them,” said one negative review.

In a statement to Breitbart News, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) said that is “reviewing its current policies” and that “no materials have been permanently removed.”

“As a DoD entity, DoDEA will fully comply with President’s Executive Orders and guidance from the Secretary of Defense,” it said. “Regarding the review of library materials: At this time, we are conducting a review – no materials have been permanently removed from our school libraries pending completion of the review. During this period, materials under review will have access limited to professional staff.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.