Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is All Class in Dolce & Gabbana Tuxedo for Dinner in the East Room

First Lady Melania Trump chose her favorite designers to attend the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House this week.
For dinner, Melania Trump channeled her official White House portrait in a Dolce & Gabbana single-breasted cotton velvet Turlington tuxedo jacket, matching tuxedo pants, and a cummerbund from the design duo.
The tuxedo jacket features duchesse peak lapels and satin buttons, retailing for $3,945.
Mrs. Trump, in coordination with her stylist Hervé Pierre, paired the tuxedo with a crisp white tuxedo shirt from Ralph Lauren and BB black suede pointed pumps from Manolo Blahnik.
The Manolo Blahnik’s, a staple of Mrs. Trump’s wardrobe, retail for $825.
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House on February 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House on February 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 22, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump during the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House on February 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 22, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 22, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House on February 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 22, 2025. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 22, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House on February 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House on February 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump attends the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 22, 2025. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.