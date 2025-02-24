Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is All Class in Dolce & Gabbana Tuxedo for Dinner in the East Room

First Lady Melania Trump chose her favorite designers to attend the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House this week.

For dinner, Melania Trump channeled her official White House portrait in a Dolce & Gabbana single-breasted cotton velvet Turlington tuxedo jacket, matching tuxedo pants, and a cummerbund from the design duo.

The tuxedo jacket features duchesse peak lapels and satin buttons, retailing for $3,945.

Mrs. Trump, in coordination with her stylist Hervé Pierre, paired the tuxedo with a crisp white tuxedo shirt from Ralph Lauren and BB black suede pointed pumps from Manolo Blahnik.

The Manolo Blahnik’s, a staple of Mrs. Trump’s wardrobe, retail for $825.

