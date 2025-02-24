Watch: Woody Harrelson Rips Anthony Fauci’s ‘Extraordinarily Evil Sh*t,’ Praises RFK Jr.’s Health Heroism

Hollywood star Woody Harrelson recently took aim at former Donald Trump and Joe Biden White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci for the “extraordinarily evil shit” he perpetrated during the COVID-19 crisis.

Harrelson unloaded on Fauci during his recent appearance on the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast as Rogan noted that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been making a lot of statements about Fauci, but has not been sued.

“If all these things [RFK] is saying about Anthony Fauci during the AIDS crisis, if that’s not true, why is he not getting sued?” Rogan asked Harrelson. Rogan added that if RFK has been lying, one would think that Fauci would sue the newly confirmed Health and Human Services Secretary.

Harrelson replied that Fauci is “evil” for his actions during both the COVID and the AIDS crisis.

Harrelson commented on how Fauci was able to so carefully orchestrate things. He said it was shocking “The way Fauci was able to get these principal investigators from like all these respectable colleges and put them on these committees” to all agree that the various vaccines going back to the 1980s and the AIDS crisis were the right solutions.

“Fauci did some extraordinarily evil shit and he knows what he did,” Harrelson exclaimed.

Harrelson also said that RFK has been “heroic” in his dogged efforts to get the truth revealed.

“I really hope he’s able to do some good things,” Harrelson said of Kennedy, “because he’s certainly a man on a mission and a man who cares deeply. And I think, really, heroic how much he stood up for things that he didn’t need to talk about, you know, that didn’t help him in any way. He just took one arrow after the other over it.”

“To me, even if he was wrong, which I don’t think he was, then it’s heroic to do that,” he added.

Rogan noted that for a long time he thought RFK was a “kook” and a “conspiracy nut” but then the cancel culture came after him during the COVID era, and after he read RFK’s book, Rogan said he realized that Kennedy was right all along.

