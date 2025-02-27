Dylan Mulvaney: I Refute Critics of Trans Ideology by ‘Feeling Euphoric’

Dylan Mulvaney, the man single-handedly responsible for the destruction of beer brand Bud Light, says his subjective feelings are “living proof” that “far right” anti-trans ideas are false.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the transgender activist and social media star claimed that he is living his life in defiance of criticism of the transgender movement.

“If I’m living my life, and I’m successful, and I’m happy, and I’m thriving, and I’m feeling euphoric, that means that whatever is being pushed by the far right or extremists — what they’re saying isn’t true. I’m living proof that it’s not,” he said.

Mulvaney became notorious in 2023 when he became the face of Bud Light, then the number one best-selling beer brand in the country. Bud Light had a reputation as the working man’s beer, but after the company teamed with the over-the-top trans activist, its sales took a nose dive and tumbled to the third best-selling brew in only a few months, thanks to a spontaneous and widespread boycott. The beer has never returned to its place at the top of the market.

Mulvaney is now trying to sell a book chronicling his journey as a transgender person while going through the surgeries and therapies to transition. The book, Mulvaney says, is coming out during an “interesting time” as more states continue to draft legislation placing more limits on transgenderism — especially in women’s and girl’s sports.

The book, the activist says, is “about how I rediscovered trans joy after extreme pain” and covers the “messier moments” that could not be shared on social media. But Mulvaney says he hopes to “combat the negative” view of transgenderism fostered by the Trump administration.

Mulvaney ultimately attacked his former partner after Bud Light moved to distance itself from him. The activist and social media star blasted Bud Light for being “transphobic” and for not standing by him when the backlash hit after the beer brand began working with him as a spokesman.

Mulvaney also reported losing many of his sponsorships and ad partners after the Bud Light fiasco.

