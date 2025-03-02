‘SNL’ Spoofs Trump-Zelensky White House Showdown; Host Shane Gillis Mocks Biden’s ‘Dead Face,’ Praises Trump’s ‘Gulf of America’

Bud Light pitchman and Netflix comedy special star Shane Gillis hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time in as many years — five years after NBC hired then fired him (over “offensive” jokes) from the sketch comedy show — and reminisced about Joe Biden’s “dead face,” said he likes President Donald Trump’s “Gulf of America” and push to purchase Greenland, and told the SNL audience “Look, I get it. You guys are pretty liberal here.”

Gillis cracked jokes about date rape drugs, the racial politics around white men asking white women if they’ve ever had sex with a black man, and a long bit about liberal documentary filmmaker Ken Burns. Like clockwork, Gillis’ jokes sent some viewers into a Twitter tantrum-throwing tizzy.

The cold open sent up the epic Oval Office showdown between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The scene saw James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump talk about “a big beautiful trap” laid for Zelensky, cast member Marcello Hernández as Marco Rubio, Mikey Day’s Zelensky, and Bowen Yang’s Vance scolding Day’s Zelensky for not sufficiently thanking Trump for supporting Ukraine.

“Donald, what are you doing in my office? You know I’m the president now, right?” Mike Myers‘ Elon Musk says after entering the faux Oval Office.

