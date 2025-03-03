Oscars: Actress KJ Smith Suggests Black Americans ‘Start Looking Into’ Moving to Africa Due to U.S. Political Climate

Actress KJ Smith bizarrely suggested that the black community “start looking into” moving to Africa due to the political climate in the United States during a red carpet event at the Oscars on Sunday evening.

After being asked if there is something she wishes “is there something that you wish was talked about more within our community,” Smith replied, “Understanding our roots,” adding, “I think it’s really important.”

Watch Below:

“I think we’re not trapped here,” BET’s Sistas star continued. “With the political climate that’s going on in the United States of America, we are not trapped here. There are places that we can go.”

“There are countries that are receiving us back — citizenship back — with open arms, and I think that it’s time for the black community, as a whole, to start looking into those resources,” Smith added.

Smith’s remarks, however, are bizarre, given that exit polls suggest support among black voters for President Trump nearly doubled in the 2024 election when compared to 2020.

Trump won 20 percent of the black vote in the 2020 election, exit polls show. This was a significant jump from the 13 percent of the community’s vote Trump earned in the 2020 election, which had already been a notable jump from the eight percent of the black vote for Trump in the 2016 election, which in and of itself was already impressive for a Republican candidate, as it was the highest level of support by black voters since George W. Bush in 2000.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.