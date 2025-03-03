Zoe Saldana Wins Oscar for Netflix’s Trans Drug Cartel Thriller ‘Emilia Pérez,’ Apologizes to Mexicans Offended by the Film

Actress Zoe Saldana apologized at the Academy Awards on Sunday, saying, “I’m very, very sorry that many Mexicans felt offended” by Netflix’s trans drug cartel musical, Emilia Pérez.

After being told by a reporter that the film’s portrayal of Mexico has been “really hurtful for us Mexicans,” Saldana replied, “First of all, I’m very, very sorry that you and so many Mexicans felt offended.”

“That was never our intention,” Saldana continued, holding her Oscar for best supporting actress in Emilia Pérez. “We spoke, and we came from a place of love, and I will stand by that.”

Watch Below:

The Avatar star, however, then offered some pushback, adding, “I don’t share your opinion. For me, the heart of this movie was not Mexico. We weren’t making a film about a country. We were making a film about four women.”

“These women could have been Russian, could have been Dominican, could have been black from Detroit, could have been from Israel, could have been from Gaza,” Saldana said.

“And these women are still very universal women that are struggling every day, that [are] trying to survive systemic oppression, and trying to find the most authentic voices,” the Star Trek actress continued.

“So I will stand by that,” Saldana asserted. “But I’m also always open to sit down with all of my Mexican brothers and sisters, and with love and respect, [to have] a great conversation on how Emilia could have been done better. I have no problem. I welcome it.”

This is not the only criticism Netflix’s trans drug cartel musical has faced in recent months.

As Breitbart News reported, Emilia Pérez has been plagued by scandal after previous social media posts from the film’s star, transgender actor Karla Sofia Gascón — who disparaged Muslims, the Chinese, and black people — came to light.

Notably, in Emilia Pérez, Gascón plays a Mexican cartel boss who transitions to life as a woman.

