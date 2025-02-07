Netflix’s ‘Emilia Pérez’ Director Disavows ‘Self-Destructive’ Trans Star Karla Sofia Gascón

Jacques Audiard, director of the Netflix drug cartel musical Emilia Pérez, has disavowed his film’s transgender star, Karla Sofia Gascón for his past social media posts that disparaged Muslims, the Chinese, and black people, threatening to derail the actor’s campaign for Best Actress.

As Breitbart News reported, Gascón came under fire recently for past posts.

Speaking with Deadline, Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard said that he has not spoken with Gascón since the posts came to light.

“I haven’t spoken to her, and I don’t want to,” Audiard told the outlet.

“She is in a self-destructive approach that I can’t interfere in, and I really don’t understand why she’s continuing,” Audiard added. “Why is she harming herself? Why? I don’t understand it, and what I don’t understand about this, too, is why she’s harming people who were very close to her.”

Though Gascón apologized for the past posts, the director said he felt the actor has been “playing the victim.”

“She’s talking about herself as a victim, which is surprising. It’s as if she thought that words don’t hurt,” he said. “I’m not getting in touch with her because right now she needs space to reflect and take accountability for her actions.”

Actress Zoe Saldaña has also distanced herself from Gascón.

“I’m sad. Time and time again, that’s the word because that is the sentiment that has been living in my chest since everything happened,” Saldaña said recently. “I’m also disappointed. I can’t speak for other people’s actions. All I can attest to is my experience, and never in a million years did I ever believe that we would be here.”

