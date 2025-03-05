Halyna Hutchins’ Family Blasts ‘Shameless’ Alec Baldwin Reality TV Series: Never Called to Say He’s Sorry

The family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have blasted “shameless” Alec Baldwin’s new reality TV show The Baldwins, filing a notice of deposition Monday demanding the actor “face the real-life consequences that he caused” and “face reality under oath.”

The 30 Rock actor and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, recently launched their show, which follows their life with seven children in the aftermath of his prop gun accidentally firing and shooting Hutchins on the set of Rust in 2021.

The couple seek to portray themselves in The Baldwins as just another everyday American family looking to bring up their children in the shadow of the Rust tragedy.

Attorney Gloria Allred, representing Hutchins’s parents and sister, slammed the “shameless” proposition in a statement seen by People, saying, “The Baldwin reality show at once celebrates Mr. Baldwin’s joy of being with his children while ignoring the fact that Alec Baldwin took a child away from her parents.

“That is the painful and actual reality with which Halyna’s parents and sister live each and every day.”

Allred also challenged Baldwin’s claim on the show he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the wake of the tragedy.

“Is his reality show just a veiled attempt to create sympathy for himself with a future jury pool in our civil case? Is this just a shameless attempt to portray him as the real victim in this case?” she asked, reports People.

She also alleged the actor has “never called or tried to contact her parents or sister to say that he was sorry, and to this day he has never taken responsibility for Halyna’s death”.

The Wrap noted Allred filed a notice of deposition in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Monday, demanding Baldwin testify under oath on 9 May as part of the civil case.

On The Baldwins, which launched on 23 February, Hilaria claimed her husband contemplated suicide and was diagnosed with PTSD after Hutchins’ death.

“This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family – the good, bad, wild, and everything in between. We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share. Filming the show has been an amazing journey […],” the couple said in a press release for the show.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during the setup for the filming of a scene for the western Rust in New Mexico on Oct. 21, 2022, when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction and it went off without him pulling the trigger.