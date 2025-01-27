Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Finally Drops Fake Spanish Accent for TLC Reality Show

The trailer for TLC’s The Baldwins series is being bombarded with mockery by social media users., several of whom are asking actor Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, “wtf” happened to her Spanish accent.

The beginning of the trailer is upbeat, featuring a montage of family clips, with Hilaria saying, “Seven children, six animals, two parents… wild family.” Then melancholy music kicks in as she recalls the October 2021 fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — without every actually saying her name.

“A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget, and we’re trying to parent through it,” Hilaria says, adding, “We’ve had bad moments, but we found our foundation. We’re solid, and we’re here together.”

Virtually every comment on TLC’s YouTube video of the trailer has been met with negative reaction.

“7 children, 6 animals, 2 parents, 1 killer, 0 faux accents retained… No thanks TLC!” one YouTube user exclaimed.

“‘A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy… and we’re trying to parent through it.’ somehow, they make it about themselves…” another pointed out.

“Pretty shameful to use a death for show publicity… especially when he pulled the trigger,” another commented of Alec Baldwin. “Not buying the ‘whoa is me. I’m going to lament in my mansion with a manicured lawn and pool.’ Cue the sad music…”

Watch Below:

Another YouTube user simply wrote, “He should be in prison.”

“And he has been rewarded with a television show while a family mourns a mother,” another wrote.

Several other social media users wondered what happened to Hilaria’s accent.

“Hilaria… wtf happened to your accent?” one YouTube user asked.

“Wow all of a sudden she doesn’t have an accent!” another exclaimed.

“Wait so is the accent making a starring role or not,” a third inquired.

Many others took to the comment section demanding to know who would watch The Baldwins, and asked TLC why the network is coming out with the show.

“Who on earth would want to watch this???” one YouTube user asked.

“Who are the losers that wanna watch that garbage!” another echoed.

“This is vile and anyone that watches this is part of it,” another declared.

Another simply wrote, “Why TLC?” while another stated, “New low for TLC.”

“They must really need some money if they’re shilling for TLC lol,” one YouTube user surmised.

“Sorry, I wont be watching,” another disclosed.

“Awful looking show,” another social media user opined.

Another YouTube commentor simply wrote, “Disturbing,” while another exclaimed, “So cringe!”

