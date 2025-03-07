Elton John, Brandi Carlile Release ‘Anthem for Young Gay Kids’

Singers Elton John and Brandi Carlile reportedly released a a self-professed “anthem for young gay kids” on Wednesday.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s new song, “Swing for the Fences,” features lyrics that include, “Beautiful you, They got nothing on you, Yeah, I’m talking to you,” and “It’s a long game and they’re gonna tell you it’s not, They’re high-five dodgers, And baby, they don’t deserve you.”

“I’m a gay woman, Elton’s a gay man and we both have families, and our dreams have come true,” Carlile said of the gay anthem for kids.

“I was thinking, wouldn’t it be cool to write an anthem for young gay kids out there that calls them into a bigger, more elegant, more fabulous life. Just like, ‘go, go! Don’t let anything hold you back!” Carlile added.

The “The Story” singer also called “Swing For The Fences” a “little gem I took into the studio with me.”

John, meanwhile, said that as the duo was recording the song, he felt he had “crystallized where the album was going.”

“It was hard to get to that point, but we knew we had to rise to the occasion and we all just felt this massive sense of joy and euphoria,” the “I’m Still Standing” singer said.

“After our initial difficulties, all the uncertainties started to dissipate when this song came together. It just sounded great,” John added.

The duo’s “initial difficulties” reportedly involved John telling Carlile to “fuck off” and smashing an iPad.

“I don’t wanna let cats out of the bag, but you ain’t heard nothing yet. You have heard absolutely fucking nothing. There’s something coming your way which is gonna blow your ass off,” John said.

The young gay anthem was reportedly the first song revealed from John and Carlile’s collaborative new album, “Who Believes in Angels?,” which will be released on April 4.