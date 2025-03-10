Watch: 7 Jaw-Dropping Times Politics Blew Up Couples on Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8

Viewers watched with shock and dismay as cringeworthy political moments blew up multiple couples’ engagements on Season 8 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind reality dating show.

Here are seven jaw-dropping moments in which women ended their engagements to men they claimed to “love” due to them believing the grooms were not woke enough for marriage.

One bride, Sara Carton left her fiancé Ben Mezzenga stranded at the altar over his lack of interest in Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ issues, and the COVID vaccine, as well as for his church being too “traditional.”

“I love you so much, but I’ve always wanted a partner to be on the same wavelength, and so, today I can’t [marry you],” Carton told Mezzenga at the altar, before walking away, laughing.

After leaving the wedding ceremony and getting into a vehicle, Carton can be heard telling her mother and her lesbian sister, Lisa, “I don’t know, I feel kind of dumb.”

“It’s sad,” Carton continued. “I was really excited about Ben. He’s such a great person and I just, like… I just hope I made the right decision.”

When asked to elaborate, Carton explained that she had asked Mezzenga about his opinion on “Black Lives Matter,” adding, “I’m no expert, but, like, when I asked him about it, he was like, ‘I guess I’ve never really thought too much about it.’ That affected me.”

“I asked him, too, like, what his church’s views are [on LGBTQ issues], and he said he didn’t know,” the bride added. “So then I watched a sermon online — about sexual identity, and it was traditional.”

Carton also told Love is Blind producers that she suspected Mezzenga had a difference of opinion on “equality, religion, [and] the vaccine,” which, in part, caused her to her to walk away from her would-be marriage.

In another clip, Love is Blind dating contestant Virginia Miller can be heard telling her fiancé, Devin Buckley, that she is “just not ready” to marry him, leaving him sobbing at the altar.

Both Miller and Buckley’s parents can be seen sobbing as the bride exits the wedding ceremony, upon realizing their dreams of their children getting married have been shattered.

“What’s happening?” a child asks, to which Buckley’s father replies by whispering “She said ‘No'” into the young girl’s ear.

Miller’s father then embraces Buckley, telling the abandoned groom, “You’re a very good man. I’m disappointed also.”

When asked about why she chose not to marry Buckley, Miller cited the groom having grown up in a “conservative household,” and noted that she took offense when Buckley asked her if she voted with her “faith in mind” during an earlier conversation in which she revealed to her fiancé that she is pro-abortion.

In a scene from an earlier episode, Miller is seen talking to Buckley about conservatives with apparent contempt, using air quotes around “conservative” and calling herself Christian, before going on a rant about how “people” should have abortion rights.

When Buckley lightly challenges Miller, asking if she tries to align her voting with her faith, the 34-year-old replies, “I do think that I make decisions from my faith.”

“I think people should have abortion rights,” Miller smiled. “I think gay people should have rights — all those things. And it’s hard, because all of those things are, like, becoming political conversations again. And I just thought we were so far past that, but we’re not.”

“So it is an interesting time to live in the United States,” Miller continued. “Because I thought people were gonna be able to have abortions. I didn’t know we had to go back and debate that one again.”

Buckley is noticeably silent while Miller rants about abortion, prompting her to ask, “What do you think?” to which he replies by disclosing his belief that a man should be able to state “his opinion” on whether or not his unborn child is killed.

Miller then asks Buckley if he would vote “the same” when they go to the polls, to which her fiancé responds by asking, “If we voted differently, what would that mean to you? You wouldn’t be okay with that?”

After a brief pause, Miller answers that she may find that revelation “kind of alarming.”

Buckley then comments that “It would depend on the candidates for me,” to which Miller replies by pushing back, claiming, “Usually when they’re a part of certain Party, it’s because of those core things.”

“What about your family? How do they vote?” Miller asks, to which her fiancé responds by revealing “They vote conservative, because they are on the side of what they’re teaching are for their religion.”

“My family does not vote that way, but they’re black,” Miller replies, to which Buckley responds, “Well, my dad is black.”

In another scene, before Carton and Mezzenga’s forthcoming failed wedding ceremony, Carton is seen incessantly pressuring her fiancé to talk about LGBTQ issues, and questioning his church’s “traditional” views on the topic, even suggesting he find another church to attend.

Mezzenga replies by trying to convey to Carton that he would like to mind his own business, stating, “I know what my views are, but who am I to say that I’m right and every else is wrong? It’s not my job to convince someone.”

But Carton, who appears taken aback by Mezzenga’s statement, asks her fiancé, “What do you mean, ‘not your job’ to tell people they’re wrong?”

“I don’t know,” Mezzenga replies. “But all I know is this is a community that I feel connected to.”

Carton then suggests that she never “envisioned” her significant other being a churchgoer, adding, “I want to bring you to Pride,” and noting that while she knows Mezzenga would meet her halfway by attending LGBTQ-related events, she feels she cannot reciprocate the compromise when it comes to his church.

“I want everyone to be loved for who they are, like, that’s what makes the world so beautiful, is the diversity,” Carton ironically states, to which Mezzenga responds by reminding his fiancé that he agrees, and would attend Pride events with her.

Mezzenga then tells Carton that the topic of LGBTQ has “come up so much” in their relationship, and he feels it “minimizes” all the other things that they do have in common with one another.

Carton then bizarrely informs Mezzenga that she wants a husband who thinks exactly the way she does, with no dissenting thoughts in his mind, saying, “I always just assumed I would meet a guy who aligns in every single aspect.”

In another scene, the couple is seen at a bar with Carton’s sister, Lisa, and Lisa’s girlfriend, Kelsie, where the lesbian couple lectures them about LGBTQ issues and Mezzenga’s alleged “privilege.”

In the clip, Carton can be heard assuring Lisa and Kelsie that if she goes to church with Mezzenga, she will make sure the church “accepts” LGBTQ. But that didn’t appear to be good enough for Kelsie, who then lectured the couple about the word “acceptance.”

“I hate the word ‘acceptance’ because it’s like there’s something wrong with us that you have to accept,” Kelsie said, to which Carton responded by immediately displaying subservience and giving her sister’s girlfriend the opportunity to police her speech, asking, “What word should I use then?”

Kelsie then bizarrely states that she “hates” it when churches say “We accept everybody.”

Mezzenga is then seen trying to placate the lesbian couple by saying he is “fiscally conservative but socially liberal,” but that, too, is not good enough for Kelsie, who then lectures Carton, saying her “privileged” fiancé is likely still voting in a way that hinders her “rights.”

“There are things that women experience that men do not in this world and in this country,” she said, adding, “How you vote maters, and there are things that we have to consider [as a lesbian couple] that you guys don’t.”

“There’s people that are fiscally conservative and socially liberal that probably vote differently than you, and that impacts your rights,” Kelsie lectured Carton, adding, “I think you guys need to have serious conversations about politics, because he’s in a different privilege bucket than you’re in.”

At the Love is Blind “reunion” — which aired on Sunday — where the cast members reconvene one year later to catch up on what has happened in their lives since being on the show and reflect on their experiences, Miller doubled down on her decision to leave Buckley at the altar due to him having different political views.

“Devin told me a lot about his core values, something that he did not want to talk about on camera,” Miller explained. “I still, to this day, don’t really feel comfortable telling you Devin’s views, but I will be really clear about mine.”

“I 100 percent support the LGBTQ community,” Miller elaborated. “I also believe that women should have the decision to choose if they want to have an abortion or not.”

Buckley replied by stating, “I can look past certain things, and I think that you can be together and have a relationship and not completely agree on everything, and I think a big thing with me, as a Christian, is to love everyone.”

In another clip from the reunion episode, Mezzenga can be seen bizarrely apologizing for his so-called “privilege.”

“I knew coming into this experience, I definitely have had privilege in my life, and it’s something that I wasn’t proud of,” Mezzenga said, adding that he needs to “grow” and is “embarrassed” by how his and Carton’s conversations unfolded on the show.

Another outlandish clip from the reunion episode shows Love is Blind host Nick Lachey grilling Mezzenga about his relationship with his church and demanding that the dating show contestant explain himself.

“You said you couldn’t remember your church’s stance on gay marriage,” Lachey said, before asking Mezzenga, “Was that true? You simply couldn’t remember, or was it maybe that you just didn’t want to acknowledge the reality of your church’s stance on gay marriage?”

“Yeah, it was honestly that I didn’t remember, because I didn’t ever need to know, because there wasn’t really anyone in my life that it really pertained to, and it wasn’t something on my head,” Mezzenga replied, adding, “I’m not proud of it.”

The cringeworthy moment was noticeably topped off with Mezzenga’s fellow castmates glaring at him in apparent contempt as he delivered his answer.

As Breitbart News reported, the clip of Carton leaving Mezzenga at the altar went viral on X, where Love is Blind viewers slammed the bride for ditching her groom over his lack of interest in Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ issues, and the COVID vaccine, as well as for his church being too “traditional.”

Viewers, meanwhile, congratulated the groom for having “dodged a bullet” by not getting married to his “insufferable” bride.

