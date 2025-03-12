Watch: Trump Mocks Rosie O’Donnell in Front of Irish Leader Day After She Announced She Fled to Ireland

One day after Rosie O’Donnell announced she moved to Ireland after President Donald Trump’s election, Trump was in the White House Oval Office cracking jokes about his longtime rival.

“Ireland is known for very happy, fun loving people … Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland!?” a reporter asks off camera.

“I like that question,” a laughing President Trump says before asking Irish political leader Micheál Martin, “Did you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is?”

Martin turned to Trump and then reporters, laughing.

“You’re better off not knowing,” Trump said to laughter in the room.

O’Donnell made headlines around the world this week when she announced that she moved to Ireland in January.

“It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know,” she said in a video posted to TikTok.

“Protect your sanity is all I can say. Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos if possible, but I know it’s nearly impossible when you’re there in the middle of it,” O’Donnell said.