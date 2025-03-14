Actress Carrie-Anne Moss Rejected ‘Huge’ Roles to Become a Mom, ‘I Don’t Have Regret’

Carrie-Anne Moss says after finding success with The Matrix franchise, she turned down movie roles that were “a huge deal” to focus on being a mother. “It was a no-brainer,” the actress said. “I don’t have regret.”

“After The Matrix was such a big deal, I took a big, big break to have children and be with them,” Moss told The Independent, adding, “I remember being torn, having a little twinge like, ‘Gosh, I’m getting offered such great things. That would be such a huge deal.'”

But the actress went on to say that she also remembers holding her newborn child in her arms, and thinking, “At the end of my life, will it matter to me that I have another movie on my résumé? Or will it matter to me that I held my baby?”

“And I instantly thought, no. It was just a no-brainer,” Moss said. “And I’m so glad I did that. I’m so glad I don’t have that regret.”

Moss, who starred as Trinity in the famous Matrix trilogy, is married to actor Steven Roy, with whom she has three children: two sons and one daughter.

The actress has continued to take on high-profile roles, such as in the Marvel television series Jessica Jones, the Star Wars series The Acolyte, and her Trinity character once more in The Matrix Resurrections.

Overall, Moss’s revelations on prioritizing being a mother over advancing a career serve as a breath of fresh air in today’s society, where the entertainment industry and general left-wing credo push propaganda that diminishes women who put children over a profession.

Meanwhile, celebrities have bizarrely made it a point to “shout” their abortions. Actress Lena Dunham even went as far as to say that while she has never had an abortion, she wishes she had, calling the act of killing one’s unborn child a sign of “bravery” and “self-knowledge.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.