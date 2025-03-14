Comedian Bill Burr Doubles Down on False Elon Musk ‘Nazi’ Salute Claim

Comedian Bill Burr doubled down on the false claim that Elon Musk performed Nazi salute in January while celebrating President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, and bizarrely accused the SpaceX CEO of giving Adolf Hitler a “shoutout.”

After radio host Charlamagne Tha God told Burr that Musk is “the richest man in the world” and claimed “there’s nothing they can do to him” during a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, the comedian replied that he doesn’t “get” how the billionaire could “give a shoutout to Hitler.”

“What I don’t get is the amount of veterans — people in the armed services, that died trying to stop Hitler, and then this guy comes in, you know, and does that, while being an immigrant, too,” Burr said.

“None of it, like, tracks how you could be the ‘support the troops,’ ‘America, love it or leave it,’ and then this guy comes in and gives a shoutout to Hitler,” the comedian added.

Burr went on to insist, “I’m not trashing Republicans. All Republicans did not sieg heil.”

“That guy did,” the comedian claimed of Musk, adding, “And I was just amazed that all liberals had was one day of outrage, and then they’re like, ‘Well, I guess that didn’t work,’ and then we just kind of move on.”

Burr, however, is correct in his assessment that “none of it tracks,” given that Musk never actually performed a Nazi salute.

As Breitbart News reported, corporate media accused the tech tycoon of doing a “Nazi salute” during a Trump event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., in January.

This claim is false. Musk first slapped his heart, extended his arm, and explained the gesture by saying, “My heart goes out to you.” Notably, even the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has conceded that while the moment was “awkward,” it was not malevolent.

Therefore, Burr and Charlamagne Tha God are continuing to promulgate false information, potentially dividing the nation and possibly sparking worry or fear in those who have not yet been made aware of the facts.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.