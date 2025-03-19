Hilaria Baldwin Shuts Down Husband Alec on Red Carpet: ‘When I’m Talking, You’re Not Talking’

Hilaria Baldwin publicly shut down husband Alec Baldwin during a red carpet altercation at the Planet Hollywood Times Square opening party in New York City.

The NY Post reports the duo were conducting an interview with Extra about their TLC series The Baldwins when Hilaria, 41, put Alec, 66, in his place for talking over her.

The couple were asked if there will be a Season 2 of the series, Alec quipped, “The Hilaria Show,” as his wife explained they’re “gonna see how it feels” to have the show “be out there.”

“Oh my God. When I’m talking, you’re not talking,” Hilaria snapped back. “No. When I’m talking, you’re not talking.”

“Sorry,” a meek and chastened Alec responded, as Hilaria turned to the camera and said with a laugh, “This is why we’ll have to just cut him out of the show.”

The mum of seven continued talking to the reporter alone as the 30 Rock actor was seen in the background to speak with someone off camera.

“This is a really raw show, and it’s very real and we took a lot of chances,” Hilaria told the interviewer.

“We’ll see where it leads us and what it feels like to have it out there and then we’ll see if people like it. That’s another thing, too.”

The NY Post report goes on to reveal another snipe between the two as Hilaria later explained having a routine is “essential,” as Alec interrupted her again and asked her to say “essential” in Spanish.

After she did so, Hilaria told Alec, “Oh my God, you’re distracting me right now. Now you’re just doing that. Why? Why are you distracting me?” The yoga instructor has long been scrutinised for allegedly faking her accent, as Breitbart News reported.

“I’m sorry,” Alec said, telling Hilaria he’s “just captivated by your beauty. You’re so beautiful.”

But Hilaria wasn’t having it as she strove to stand squarely in the front of the spotlight. “Oh my God, stop. You’re annoying me. Stop. It’s not cute. No. He’s distracting me,” she said.

As Alec starting mouthing words to the camera, Hilaria glared and retorted, “I’m gonna, like, walk out of this interview right now.”

Alec then smiled and walked away in the background as Hilaria finished the interview.