Rob Lowe Calls Out the Destruction of Hollywood Film Industry in Democrat-Run LA: ‘It’s Criminal’

Appearing on his Literally! podcast with guest Adam Scott, Rob Lowe blasted California and Los Angeles saying it’s “criminal” what the state and city have done to the entertainment industry with their overweening rules and extreme costs and taxes.

During the episode, Scott brought up how Lowe had filmed his game show, The Floor, at Ardmore Studios in Bray, Ireland.

Lowe explained that it is “cheaper to bring a hundred American people to Ireland than to walk across the lot at Fox, right past the soundstages and do it there.”

Scott replied that it is “crazy” and asked Lowe if they were shooting Parks and Recreation today if they’d have moved the production to the country of Budapest. Lowe replied, “100 percent we would be.”

“It’s so weird how nothing shoots in Los Angeles,” Scott said.

“Nothing,” Lowe replied. “I had my next show already done, scripts, deals closed, and they said we’re shooting this in New York, and I said I’m not moving to New York to do this, and it went away. The show’s done. Not doing it,” Lowe revealed.

“It’s too expensive to shoot here,” Scott added.

“There are no tax credits,” Lowe noted. “All those other places are offering 40 percent, and then on top of that there’s other stuff that they do. And then, that’s not even talking about the union stuff. That’s just the tax economics of it all”

“So, it’s criminal what California and LA have let happen. It’s criminal. Everybody should be fired,” Lowe insisted.

Last year, the L.A. Times reported that even three years after the worst of the COVID pandemic, Hollywood’s film industry jobs had still not made a come back, and were, instead, still falling. And Deadline reported that the film industry is experiencing a “full-scale depression.”

