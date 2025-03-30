Box Office: Jason Statham’s Blue-Collar Thriller ‘A Working Man’ Dethrones ‘Snow White’

Blue-collar thriller A Working Man is striding to victory over Snow White with a projected $15.6 million opening after topping Friday’s chart with $5.6 million.

The Hollywood Reporter details woke Snow White is looking at gross of $14 million to $15 million in its second weekend, a steep decline of 65 percent or more as the live-action update continues to be dogged by poor word-of-mouth and controversial headlines over its star, Rachel Zegler.

The outlet further stated:

Working Man‘s victory comes at a symbolic juncture for Amazon MGM Studios, which late last week saw the surprise ouster of studio head Jennifer Salke as it embarks on an ambitious journey to become a major Hollywood studio with global distribution powers after acquiring rights to the James Bond franchise. Her exit came on the eve of CinemaCon, where Amazon MGM will present for the first time this coming week.

Also opening this weekend is Fathom’s latest big-screen showing of The Chosen series. Grosses show The Chosen: The Last Supper — Season 5, Part One placing third with a better-than-expected $12.8 million.

Universal’s horror entry The Woman in the Yard is looking at a solid fourth-place finish with $9 million.