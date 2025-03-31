Comedian Tim Dillon on Rachel Zegler Comparing Herself to a Greek Masterpiece While ‘Snow White’ Bombs: ‘Someone Has to Put Her in a Cage’

Comedian Tim Dillon slammed Hollywood actors who are unable to “keep their mouth shut” during promotional rollouts of films they star in, ruining movies. “Someone has to put her in a cage,” the comedian said of Rachel Zegler, in reaction to the actress bizarrely comparing herself to a Greek masterpiece on display at the Louvre Museum while Disney’s Snow White is screening in theaters.

“When actors and actresses talk, you realize that they’re the biggest losers in the world,” Dillon said. “The reason we can tolerate them is because we don’t know that. They read words written by other people, and all of their appearances are carefully managed.”

Watch Below:

“But when they go off book and they start telling us who they are, we realize they suck, and we hate them,” the comedian continued.

“And that’s what’s really destroying Hollywood. — sure, there’s a million reasons — but the biggest thing: these people, when just given the chance, completely fuck everything by talking,” Dillon added.

The comedian went on to assert, “No one is asking these people to talk. No one is pleading with them for their opinions on anything. No one cares.”

Dillon then played a “cocky” and “humorless” video clip of Disney’s Snow White star Rachel Zegler bizarrely comparing herself to the Winged Victory of Samothrace — a masterpiece of Greek sculpture from the beginning of the second century — on display at the Louvre in Paris.

“To everyone who hates when I win: the Winged Victory came to the Louvre in pieces, and people still line up to see her,” Zegler said. “And I can only hope that despite my flaws, and despite my cracks and my breaks — that at every premiere and everything I do, people will wait in line to see.”

Watch Below:

“Someone has to put her in a cage,” Dillon said in reaction to Zegler’s video. “There’s no other way to say it. She should not be allowed out if she’s going to behave like this while she has a movie out.”

“You have to put these people in a cage,” the comedian reiterated of Hollywood stars, adding that production companies “put a lot of money” into their films, and if actors “cannot participate in the promotional rollout, we’re putting you in a cage.”

“Shut up — you’re Snow White, you’re not going to save Gaza,” Dillon proclaimed. “You don’t have any powers to save these people, and this idea that you need to speak up — you actually don’t.”

“You can just shut the fuck up,” he added. “You can keep your mouth shut.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.