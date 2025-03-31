PHOTOS: Crowds Descend on San Francisco’s ‘Cake Picnic’ Featuring 1,387 Unique Desserts

Cake lovers gathered for a massively sweet event on Saturday at the Legion of Honor art museum in San Francisco, California.

More than 1,000 people attended the Cake Picnic that is dedicated to the love of the dessert, the Free Press Journal reported.

There was one simple rule for attendees: you were not allowed to enter the gathering unless you brought a cake with you.

According to the New York Times, there were 1,387 cakes featured at the event where the sweet treats were displayed on long tables outside the museum:

Video footage shows adults and children walking up and down in between the tables as they enjoyed looking at the seemingly unending variety of cakes.

The clip also showed people enjoying themselves while sitting on picnic blankets and others eating samples they had gathered:

Some who attended the event came from other states and brought their baked goods with them, per the Journal article.

“From exquisitely decorated homemade cakes to store-bought delights, the variety on display was nothing short of breathtaking. Ticket demand for the event was overwhelming, selling out in less than a minute,” the outlet said.

“Elisa Sunga, a passionate home baker and the event’s organiser, described the excitement as both exhilarating and overwhelming, according to The San Francisco Chronicle,” it added.

The event was born when Sunga invited other cake lovers to gather at a park to share the dessert. Her idea later blossomed into similar events in Los Angeles and New York and other areas across the nation.

Images from the Chronicle show a wider shot of the tables laden with cakes that are a display of rainbow colors.

A neighbor who attended the event also shared photos of the event that had everyone’s mouths watering.

Amanda Weiss wrote in her social media post that “Over 1300 cakes made an appearance all so beautiful and unique making it sooo hard to pick out slices to try! We each had 6 minutes to make our way through and it was so fun to taste everyone’s creations!”

“I made a Pina Colada meets Strawberry Daquiri aka Miami Vice inspired cake with a coconut rum cake, pineapple strawberry brown sugar filling with a coconut cream cheese frosting,” she added.

The gathering was in part a celebration of an exhibit at the museum called, “Wayne Thiebaud: Art Comes from Art.”

“The late artist, famous for his vibrant paintings of cakes and confections, was celebrated through this event in what organizers called a ‘living tribute,'” according to the Journal article.

