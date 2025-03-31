Cake lovers gathered for a massively sweet event on Saturday at the Legion of Honor art museum in San Francisco, California.

More than 1,000 people attended the Cake Picnic that is dedicated to the love of the dessert, the Free Press Journal reported.

There was one simple rule for attendees: you were not allowed to enter the gathering unless you brought a cake with you.

According to the New York Times, there were 1,387 cakes featured at the event where the sweet treats were displayed on long tables outside the museum:

Video footage shows adults and children walking up and down in between the tables as they enjoyed looking at the seemingly unending variety of cakes.

The clip also showed people enjoying themselves while sitting on picnic blankets and others eating samples they had gathered:

Cake Picnic at the Legion of Honor Over 1,000 cakes took over the Legion of Honor in SFRead more below… Posted by Secret San Francisco on Saturday, March 29, 2025

Some who attended the event came from other states and brought their baked goods with them, per the Journal article.

“From exquisitely decorated homemade cakes to store-bought delights, the variety on display was nothing short of breathtaking. Ticket demand for the event was overwhelming, selling out in less than a minute,” the outlet said.

“Elisa Sunga, a passionate home baker and the event’s organiser, described the excitement as both exhilarating and overwhelming, according to The San Francisco Chronicle,” it added.

The event was born when Sunga invited other cake lovers to gather at a park to share the dessert. Her idea later blossomed into similar events in Los Angeles and New York and other areas across the nation.