Charlamagne tha God: ‘Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer Need to Be Primaried and Thrown Out of Office’

Radio host and burgeoning podcast mogul Charlamagne tha God helmed the anchor chair on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show Tuesday and used the late-night cable megaphone to demand Democrats primary and throw House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) out of office.
“It’s not my job to say that any particular candidates need to be primaried and thrown out of office,” Charlamagne’s riff began. “But Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer need to be primaried and thrown out of office.”
The audience applause continued, as he said Schumer isn’t the right guy to push back against President Donald Trump and said he’s unimpressed with Jeffries, whom he called “business casual Morpheus.”
Charlamagne was, however, impressed Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who was in the midst of what ended up being a record-setting Senate floor speech while Charlamagne heaped praise on him. “He’s only talking, but he’s talking a lot, so I’ll take it.”
“What Booker did today is like the political version of phone sex: It’s not as good as the real thing, but it’s a hell of a lot better than nothing. And nothing is what it seems like the Democratic Party has been doing for the last three months.”
“Democrats just need to fight back,” he said, citing Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) as an example of a Democrat showing “authenticity and fight.”
“Whether that looks like filibustering on the Senate floor, rallying across the country or getting in a roast battle with a wheelchair-bound senior citizen, you gotta take that fight.”
