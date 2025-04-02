Charlamagne tha God: ‘Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer Need to Be Primaried and Thrown Out of Office’

Radio host and burgeoning podcast mogul Charlamagne tha God helmed the anchor chair on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show Tuesday and used the late-night cable megaphone to demand Democrats primary and throw House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) out of office.

“It’s not my job to say that any particular candidates need to be primaried and thrown out of office,” Charlamagne’s riff began. “But Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer need to be primaried and thrown out of office.”

The audience applause continued, as he said Schumer isn’t the right guy to push back against President Donald Trump and said he’s unimpressed with Jeffries, whom he called “business casual Morpheus.”

Charlamagne was, however, impressed Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who was in the midst of what ended up being a record-setting Senate floor speech while Charlamagne heaped praise on him. “He’s only talking, but he’s talking a lot, so I’ll take it.”