Stephen Colbert Begs the ‘Deep State’ to Stop Trump: ‘We’re F**king Dying’

Stephen Colbert kicked off his Late Show monologue on Thursday by staring into the camera and pleading with “the cabal of financial and governmental elites who pull all the strings behind the scenes” to intervene as President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on a bevy countries as part of his agenda to level the playing field for, as he said, American taxpayers who “have been ripped off for more than 50 years.”

“Anyone feeling liberated?” Colbert began. “Worst day for our economy since COVID. Just a little reminder: This time, he’s the disease.”

Colbert concluded that the stock market sink must mean the “deep state” isn’t actually the all-powerful shadowy entity some make it out to be.

“Because if there was, they would’ve stopped this shit,” Colbert said. “But if they do exist, I just want to say to the cabal of financial and governmental elites who pull all the strings behind the scenes: Maybe put a pause on your 5G chip JFK Jr. adrenochrome chemtrail orgy and jump in here cuz we’re fucking dying.”

At no point in his 13-minute monologue did Colbert, who’s worth an estimated $75 million, offer a single syllable to explain why Trump enacted his sweeping tariff plan — how so-called free trade agreements like NAFTA resulted in the loss of an estimated 4.5 million manufacturing jobs, gutting whole swaths of the middle class in the United States and whipping out generations of earnings for small and rural town working Americans in the process.