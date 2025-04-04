Watch — Bill Murray Freaks on Pushy Fan: ‘Attack Me Again, I’ll Step On Your Foot’

Bill Murray lashed out at an intrusive fan who appeared to hound the actor in a New York City movie theater. “You attack me like that again, I’ll step on your foot,” the Ghostbusters star declared.

Video posted to social media shows Murray shouting, “Stop it!” adding, “If you attack me like that again, I’ll step on your foot,” while pointing his finger in the fan’s face inside the lobby of New York City’s AMC Lincoln Square 13 theater on March 27.

“Don’t do it. That’s a physical assault you just did,” the Lost in Translation star continued as he walked away, to which the unidentified fan replied, “I’m sorry.”

“Don’t do it again,” Murray added as he left with security guards.

The 74-year-old actor was in the theater for a Q&A presentation involving his film, The Friend, according to a report by New York Post.

Fans took to social media to react to Murray’s behavior, with some accusing the Groundhog Day actor of overreacting.

“You got your foot nudged in a crowd and called it assault? Be serious,” one X user wrote, adding, “You’re not the crown jewels. Someone got too close, sure, but calling that ‘assault’ is peak main character syndrome.”

“It’s okay to have boundaries. It’s not okay to weaponize the word assault because someone scuffed your designer shoes,” the X user added. “Not every awkward fan moment is a felony. Relax. Bill.”

“The fan didn’t step on his foot,” another argued, adding, “Bill Murray tried horse kicking him because he thought he was too close. Lunatic behavior.”

“Even if the person was invasive, Bill is a huge asshole lol,” another X user laughed.

Not everyone, however, agreed with Murray’s critics.

“We know several people who have worked with Bill Murray and have known him for decades. If you are nice and polite, and it’s under the right circumstances, he is the funniest, kindest, sweetest person. If you are stalking or annoying him, you’re screwed,” Hollywood Horror Museum said.

“Seen him at cubs games and he’s the most chill guy,” another concurred, adding that Murray “Takes times to talk to people,” before surmising, “I’m sure there’s more to this than the end clip that was posted.”

“Personally, I don’t even feel like he lost it. People walk up to celebrities and just think they can do whatever. They’re people. Don’t step on someone’s foot and you don’t have to worry about this,” another X user advised.

Another theorized that “most people consume so much media that they (mis)perceive celebrities as friends or acquaintances,” adding, “They meet them and get star struck but also have the sense of ‘familiarity’ and thus break the celeb’s personal bubble.”

