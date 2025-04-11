‘Minecraft’ Fans Ravage Movie Screenings, Throw Popcorn, Sodas During Popular Scene

Teenage fans of the Minecraft Movie have been ravaging screenings by throwing popcorn and sodas around the theater during key moments of fan service.

Minecraft fans, mostly teenage boys, have been seen going berserk and turning the theater into a trash heap during one particular moment in the movie when Jack Black’s character mentions a “chicken jockey” – an inside-joke for game lovers, per Forbes:

Things have gotten out of hand with (mainly) teens doing things like using enormous bags of popcorn like confetti, slinging it all around theaters during specific moments (often the “chicken jockey” scene). This has resulted in everything from warning signs at theaters telling people not to throw popcorn or drinks (which the poor theater staff will have to clean up) or even (unconfirmed) reports of police being called to screenings. Sometimes the theaters are such a mess that the screening afterward has to be cancelled due to the extensive cleaning needed, which of course, is lost ticket sales and potential mass refunds.

One theater brought the police in to handle the situation and another theater in New Jersey set a rule that minors must be accompanied by a responsible guardian.

The Minecraft Movie broke records last weekend by becoming the highest-grossing video game adaptation in history, pulling in a global haul of $300 million. Box office experts predict the film will likely have a strong showing in its second weekend.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.