James Woods Rips Sen. Van Hollen Meeting Deported Illegal Alien in El Salvador: ‘Democrats Will Seek Out Any Criminal Ass to Kiss’

Actor James Woods slammed Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who traveled to El Salvador to meet with deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an accused MS-13 gang member, wife beater, and human trafficker.

“Democrats will seek out any criminal ass to kiss. They are drawn to unrepentant evil like a moth to the flame,” Woods said in a Friday X post.

The Once Upon a Time in America star was replying to an X post by Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI), who shared a photo of Sen. Van Hollen meeting with Abrego Garcia, writing, “A United States Senator is breaking bread with a violent, illegal alien.”

“This is what happens when you have no vision, no plan, and no leader — and clearly just tone deaf ideas,” McClain continued in her post, adding, “This is what it looks like to sell out your country and put America LAST.”

As Breitbart News reported, Van Hollen and other Democrats are demanding that El Salvador officials fly the 29-year-old illegal alien back to the United States after he was deported by the Trump administration last month.

Angel Moms Patty Morin and Tammy Nobles also blasted the Maryland senator this week for meeting with Abrego Garcia, after ignoring the murders of their daughters — Rachel Morin and Kayla Hamilton, both at the hands of illegal aliens — in Van Hollen’s state.

Photos of Abrego Garcia — who crossed the United States-Mexico border in 2011 — appearing to be taken out to lunch by Van Hollen surfaced on social media, where Democrats were blasted by X users.

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the ‘death camps’ & ‘torture,’ now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!” El Salvador President Nayib Bukele quipped in a Thursday X post, sharing photos of the accused gang member meeting with the senator.

“If that’s what an El Salvador ‘concentration camp’ looks like, then sign me up,” independent journalist Nick Sortor joked in the comment section of Bukele’s post.

“As an American – this is absolutely disgusting. Look at our tax dollars being spent to sip margaritas with MS13,” another X user reacted.

“I speak for ALL Americans when I request that you keep that retarded senator there to please,” a third remarked.

“Imagine how great America could be if our senators fought half as hard for American citizens as they do for gang members from El Salvador,” another surmised.

“Democrat Senator, wearing an expression of grave concern while meeting with a MS13 foreign national serial domestic abuser over cocktails; while that same Senator never once considered meeting with the family of Rachel Morin, his own constituent,” another wrote, adding, “Interesting optics, Senator.”

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle also chimed in, declaring, “What’s crazy about this whole thing is the guy — regardless of whether he’s Tren de Aragua or MS13 — was without question an illegal alien unlawfully in the United States from El Salvador. ”

“So… He was sent to the correct place, and El Salvador gets to decide the consequences,” Boyle added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.