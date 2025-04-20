Bill Maher Mocks AOC, Bernie, Cory Booker: It’s Not About Big Crowds and Speeches, It’s About Who Shows Up On Election Day

During his recent Real Time broadcast, HBO host Bill Maher scolded the Democrats for putting unserious people out front in the fight against President Donald Trump and said that neither AOC nor Bernie Sanders should be the Democrat nominee in 2028.

Maher was discouraged that people like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Bernie Sanders are the ones drawing big Democrat crowds and he even shook his head at the pointlessness of Sen. Cory Booker’s 25-hour filibuster on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

“What do you think of the fact that the people who are getting the big crowds right now are AOC and Bernie Sanders?” he asked his guests.

“They’re going around the country…” he was then interrupted by a single person in the audience clapping, to which Maher joked, “There’s that same guy, I call him ‘the always wrong guy.'”

“But I feel like big crowds – again, these shiny objects that the Democrats chase — it’s not about the big crowds that come out to you when you’re talking at a festival or where ever they are — because I think Bernie showed up at Coachella, that must have been fun for the fans,” he continued.

“It’s who shows up on Election Day. And I just don’t see that’s the ticket.”

“I mean, Cory Booker… from my home state of New Jersey, made a speech for 25 hours! Again, just whacking each other off. This is just not what’s gonna get the job done.”

Maher even put the question directly to his guest, Democrat Sen. Tina Smith, and asked who the 2028 Democrat nominee should be, and asked her, “you don’t really think AOC should be the candidate, do you?”

Sen. Smith demurred from the question and said it wasn’t her job to pick Democrat nominees, to which Maher responded, “Oh, it’s mine. And it’s not – it shouldn’t be her. It shouldn’t be her.”

Maher has been blasting the liberals and the Democrat Party since before the 2024 election for veering so far to the extreme left and thumbing their noses at the great numbers of normal, everyday Americans who are finding the Democrats to be too radical.

At another point during the show, the HBO host recounted the strange incident perpetrated by Michigan’s Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer when she covered her face with a folder during a visit to the White House.

“We need a better Democrat than that,” Maher scolded.

