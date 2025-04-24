Eva Longoria Claims DEI Is a ‘Moral Imperative’ and ‘Just Good Business’

Actress Eva Longoria told the co-hosts of ABC’s The View on Tuesday that Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is a “moral imperative” that is “just good business,” adding that the act of favoring people based on their skin color or who they choose to have sex with is still one of her top priorities.

“We have to remember why DEI was created, and it was to correct historical exclusion, which is not just about Latino or black, it’s women, it’s disabled, LGBTQ+, it’s a lot of marginalized communities that never get to tell their stories,” Longoria said.

Watch Below:

The actress was replying to The View co-host Joy Behar, who asked Longoria about her production company “that believes in growing a pipeline of future talent in the entertainment industry,” before claiming, “Diversity and inclusion initiatives are being stripped away.”

“Why do you think they’re doing that?” Behar asked, to which the former Desperate Housewives star replied, “I don’t know, because it’s bad business.”

Longoria went on to insist, “It’s not just a moral imperative, like, I do it because it’s morally right. I want authentic storytelling. I want the people who have lived these stories to tell them.”

“But we are creating programming for the most diverse audience ever in the history of the world,” Longoria continued. “It’s not just a moral imperative, it’s just good business, and at the end of the day, I’m a businesswoman.”

Whoopi Goldberg then chimed in, saying, “Also, you know, you can say [DEI] is going away. We’re not going anywhere. So we’re gonna keep making the movies we want to make and telling the stories.”

The entertainment industry, can, in fact, continue to produce DEI-inspired content — it just may be unpopular among viewers and an unsuccessful venture, given the major culture shift in U.S. culture and hardworking Americans tired of being lectured to by Hollywood elites.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.